The following members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Adam Alishauskas of Sherburne, assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, was promoted to staff sergeant on March 2.
Samson Clark of Richmondville, assigned to Company E, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, was promoted to private first class on March 20.
Eian Hall and Luke Storman, both of Bainbridge, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, were both promoted to specialist on March 18.
According to a media release, the promotions, announced by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for the State of New York, are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
