The New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group recently promoted several officers in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Among them is Anthony Mara of West Edmeston, who was promoted to major. Mara directs the logistics and civil engineering sections at the 224th Support Squadron.
The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S., officials said in a media release
Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential, according to a media release.
