Steven Smith, of Delmar, was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in the New York Army National Guard during a ceremony held Aug. 19, at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham.
Smith joined the National Guard in 2010. He is assigned to the New York Army National Guard’s military personnel office’s education branch.
His previous assignments have included working in logistics for the Headquarters and Service Company of the 42nd Infantry Division, the 206th Military Police Company and in Joint Force Headquarters-New York.
During the National Guard responses to Hurricanes Irene and Lee in 2011 he was involved in civil support missions in Schoharie County where he lived at the time.
Smith is serving full-time with the New York National Guard. In civilian life he is an incentives manager for the New York State government.
Smith has an associate degree in web development and graphic design from SUNY Cobbleskill and is a graduate of several Army schools including the Basic Leader Course, Distributed Leader Course and Combat Lifesaver Course, as well as logistics classes. He is also certified as an Army Combat Fitness Test instructor and is a licensed emergency medical technician.
Smith, a 2006 graduate of Schoharie High School, is the son of Shelly O’Herin of Warnerville.
His awards include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service medal and New York Human Service Medal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.