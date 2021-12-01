Three area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted in October.
Nicholas Collins of Oneonta, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, and Nicholas Yorke of Summit, assigned to Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, both received a promotion to the rank of specialist.
Joseph Krupa of South Kortright, assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of private first class.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotion based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
