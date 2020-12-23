Army National Guard Pvt. Ariel Kellam has been assigned to the 128th Brigade Support Battalion in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.
She is a June graduate of Hancock High School.
ONEONTA - Raymond R. Bedford, 91, of Oneonta, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Harpersfield, the son of the late Raymond and Gertrude (Meisner) Bedford. Ray served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1948-51 and was a…
UNADILLA - Laurie J. (Hadden) Sweatman passed peacefully from this world on Dec. 15, 2020, to rejoin her "shipmate for life," late husband, William "Bill" Sweatman Jr. Laurie is survived by son, Robert Sweatman (Maggie); daughter, Kaitlin Sweatman; grandchildren, Evelina and William Sweatman…
