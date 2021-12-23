Four area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted in recent months.
Raymond Boyko of West Winfield, assigned to the Company E, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, received a promotion to the rank of specialist.
Luke Dillenbeck of Sharon Springs, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private.
Parker Luca of Bainbridge, assigned to the A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class.
Evan Tully of Howes Cave, assigned to the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD), received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotion based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
According to a media release, the promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
