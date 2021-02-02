Three area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted recently in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Keegan Holt of New Lisbon, assigned to the 466th Area Support Medical Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Dec. 23.
Gabriel Sherman of Bainbridge, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Dec. 4.
Grace Taylor of South Kortright, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private on Nov. 4.
The promotions were announced by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for the State of New York.
