Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.