Maj. General Ray Shields, Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the recent promotion of an area member of the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing in recognition of his capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Tyler Bigford of Sherburne, assigned to the wing’s 174th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, received a promotion to the rank of senior airman.
According to a media release, Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
Promotions additionally recognize the best qualified airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and 174th Attack Wing.
The 174th Attack Wing operates out of Syracuse and supports the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft both locally and globally.
The wing provides qualified airmen and weapon systems for joint global air, space and cyberspace operations, in support of homeland defense and aids civil authorities at the direction of the governor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.