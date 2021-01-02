The following area members of the New York Army National Guard were recently promoted in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Promoted to specialist were Brandon Dumay of Unadilla, assigned to the Forward Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion, Theodore Miner of Stamford, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company and Nathan Barker of New Berlin, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company.
Promoted to private first class was Raymond Boyko of West Winfield, assigned to the Company E, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation.
Promote to private were Ian Seeley and Trey Hall, both of Oneonta and both assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry.
Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for the State of New York, announced the promotions.
According to a media release, Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. The promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
Visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com for more information about the New York Army National Guard.
