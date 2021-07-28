Three area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted in recent months.
Cameron Birtch of Norwich, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company and Paul Laliberte of Delhi, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, were promoted to private first class.
Shane Jones of Warnerville, assigned to the Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, was promoted to staff sergeant.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotions which are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
