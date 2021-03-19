Promotions
Hunter Warner of Bainbridge, assigned to the Forward Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Feb. 28.
Precious Odoom of Oneonta, assigned to the Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Feb. 28.
Cole Ruff of Sidney Center, also assigned to the Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Feb. 20.
In announcing the promotions, Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for the State of New York, noted in a media release that Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.