Area members of the New York Army and Air National Guard were promoted in recent months.
Stephen Ehly Oxford, assigned to the wing’s 174th Security Forces Squadron, received a promotion to the rank of senior airman in February.
The 174th Attack Wing operates out of Syracuse and supports the MQ-9 Reaper, a remotely piloted aircraft system employed both locally and globally.
Hannah Barber of West Edmeston, assigned to Army Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private on Feb. 9.
Cameron Kellogg of Burlington Flats, assigned to Army Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on Jan. 25.
Sarah Michaels of Warnerville, assigned to Army Company D, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, was promoted to sergeant on Feb. 15.
Cole Ruff of Sidney Center, and assigned to Army Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Feb. 20.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotions based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
According to a media release, the promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and airmen.
