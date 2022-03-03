Jesse James Attanasio of Otego took his oath of enlistment in the United States Marine Corps on Jan. 17, and is undergoing basic training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina.
Three area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted in recent months.
Nikolai Anderson of Stamford, assigned to the Forward Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant.
Keegan Holt of New Lisbon, assigned to the 466th Area Support Medical Company, received a promotion to the rank of specialist.
Michael Marasciulo of Richmondville, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotion based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
According to a media release, the promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
