Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, Adjutant General for the State of New York, recently announced the January promotions of the following members of the New York Army National Guard.
Charles Burton of Central Bridge, assigned to the Battery A, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, Alexis Fox of Downsville, assigned to the 466th Area Support Medical Company, and Sarah Michaels of Warnerville, assigned to the Company D, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, were all promoted to the rank of specialist.
Nicholas Chase of Otego and Ian Seeley of Oneonta, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, were both promoted to the rank of private.
