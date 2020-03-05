Sgt. Shane Jones of Cobleskill has reenlisted to continue his service in the Army National Guard in Company C, 1-69th Infantry.
The announcement was made by Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York who praised his commitment to serving his community, state and nation. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to their community and employers are invaluable” Shields said adding, “By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard they directly contribute to our nation’s security and to the governor’s ability to respond to disasters.”
