Three area members of the New York Army National Guard were recently promoted to private first class.
The three are Carlton Lamont Miner of Stamford, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, Dana Olson of Harpersfield, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company and Jacob Burton of Central Bridge, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division.
The promotions were announced by Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York.
According to a media release, the promotions were in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
