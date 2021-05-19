Three area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted in April.
Trey Hall of Oneonta, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, was promoted to private first class.
Cameron Kellogg of Burlington Flats, assigned to the Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, was promoted to corporal.
Joseph Krupa of South Kortright, assigned to the Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, was promoted to private.
The promotions were announced by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for the State of New York.
