Eight area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted in recent months.
Albert Cobby of Afton, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, was promoted to private first class on April 8.
Isaac Crandall of Oxford, assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company, was promoted to corporal on April 1.
Gabriel Gorman of Sharon Springs, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, was promoted to private on April 1.
Trey Hall of Oneonta, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, was promoted to specialist on April 28.
Cory Haynes of Central Bridge, assigned to the Intelligence and Sustain Company, 42nd Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, was promoted to sergeant on March 11.
Thomas Miller of Springfield Center, assigned to the 1156th Engineer Company, was promoted to sergeant on April 8.
Precious Odoom of Oneonta, assigned to the Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, was promoted to specialist on March 4.
Xander Olsen of Sharon Springs, assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, was promoted to private first class on March 18.
Angelina Sasso of Worcester, assigned to the Forward Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion, was promoted to private on March 4.
Deana Tuthill of Grand Gorge, assigned to the Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, was promoted to private on March 4.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotions based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
