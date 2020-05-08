Military News: May 9-10, 2020

Airman Grace Kathryn White graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, on April 2. The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
White, a 2018 graduate of Unadilla Valley Central School, is the daughter of Leander White and Rebecca Brooks-White of South New Berlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.