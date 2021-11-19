Three area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted in September.
Frank Ilowiecki of Fultonham, assigned to the Company B, Recruiting & Retention Battalion, was promoted to staff sergeant on Sept. 1.
Xander Olsen of Sharon Springs, assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, was promoted to private on Sept. 15.
Gabriel Sherman of Bainbridge, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, was promoted to specialist on Sept. 12.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotion based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
