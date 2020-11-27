New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Aaron Lefton, commander of the state’s COVID-19 response force, recently recognized two area members of the task force for excellence during the past seven months of duties.
According to a media release, Sgt. Brian Stegen of Richfield Springs and Sgt. Benjamin Comstock of Central Bridge each received a commander’s challenge coin for exemplary service with task force COVID-19 response efforts.
Stegen, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, has supported task force COVID missions at the Oneida test site.
Comstock, assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division Band, has supported the missions of the COVID-19 response task force staff.
Soldiers and airmen continue to help staff 15 COVID-19 drive-in test sites across the state from Long Island to Buffalo.
As of Nov. 20, personnel helped administer 802,000 tests.
New York National Guard personnel are also working to help state emergency and department of health personnel conduct logistics and warehouse operations at warehouse facilities located across New York.
Another mission includes the assembly of COVID-19 test kits in support of the state Department of Health. Guard soldiers and airmen have assembled 4,390,000 COVID-19 test kits for distribution across the state.
New York National Guard soldiers and airmen began a new mission in October assisting the Department of Health in screening travelers entering New York at state airports.
Personnel will replace Department of Health employees who have been collecting travel advisory forms. Troops assisted with the collection of 437,500 travel advisory health forms at seven state airports.
More than 1,475 service members of the New York National Guard remain on duty Nov. 20, for the state’s COVID-19 response.
Initial operations began with 200 personnel in New Rochelle, in early March.
