The promotions of seven area members of the New York Army National Guard were announced recently by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for the State of New York.
Jason Walsh of Cobleskill, assigned to Signal Company, 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters, was promoted to sergeant on Sept. 1.
Daniel Olson of Harpersfield, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, was promoted to specialist on Aug. 4.
Eian Hall of Bainbridge, also assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, was promoted to private first class on Aug. 29.
Promoted to private were Samson Clark of Richmondville, assigned to Company E, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation on Sept. 20; Evan Hager of Bloomville, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company on Aug. 25; Precious Odoom of Oneonta, assigned to Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, on Aug. 28; and Cole Ruff of Sidney Center, also assigned to Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, on Aug. 20.
In other military news, Lt. Col. Douglas Creamer of Sidney, serving with the NY Guard Headquarters, received the Operations Support Medal during recent unit training events.
