Three area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted to private first class over the summer months.
They include Ian Seeley of Oneonta and Nicholas Chase of Otego, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry and Grace Taylor of South Kortright, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotions based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.