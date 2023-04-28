Beau Shively of West Edmeston, assigned to the New York Air National Guard 224th Support Squadron, received a promotion on Feb. 26, to the rank of 1st lieutenant.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotion based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
The promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and the Eastern Air Defense Sector.
The Eastern Air Defense Sector is made up of the 224th Air Defense Group, which provides the forces to conduct the mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.
The 224th Air Defense Group is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and the 224th Support Squadron, in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area.
