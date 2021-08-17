ODELL
The 58th annual family reunion of the descendants of William and Evaline Henness Odell was held on Aug. 14, at Borst Field in Schenevus, with 53 members present.
Mary (Odell) Riddell, 89, was the oldest member attending and Timmy Bell, 2, was the youngest. Michael and Sarah Barber of Chesterfield, Michigan, traveled the farthest.
Bobby Riddell was elected president. Kimberley Adee was reelected secretary/treasurer.
A moment of silence was observed for five family members lost since the last reunion in 2019.
One birth, three weddings and six graduations were recorded.
Karen and Lydia Garlick will coordinate the food and crafts for next year’s gathering to be held Aug. 13, at Borst Field.
