NEIL BEERS FAMILY
The 2020 Neil Beers family reunion has been canceled for Sunday, July 19, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to organizers, this year would have marked the 100th year for descendants gathering since initial plans were documented in 1920.
Family members are encouraged to contact Secretary Jolayne Zorda on Facebook for more information and plan to attend next year’s reunion on the third Sunday in July.
