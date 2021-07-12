BEERS
The 101st annual Cornelius “Neil” Beers family reunion will begin at noon Sunday, July 18, at the Rod and Gun Club on Otsdawa Avenue and Secor Road in Otego.
Beers was born in 1809 and settled near Beerston near Walton. He was married four times and had 10 children.
All descendants are encouraged to attend and should bring their own table cloth, table service and a dish to pass. Beverages, hot dogs and ice cream will be provided.
Brooks’ chicken halves for $6 each may be ordered by July 14 from Terri Beers on the Reunion Facebook page. Karaoke, lawn games and a Chinese auction (bring items) will be held.
Call Secretary Jolie Zorda at 607-988-7107 for more information.
