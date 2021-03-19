More than 600 students were awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, the college’s scholarship funds total more than $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is described as the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.
Area students who received scholarships include Rebecca Alberti of Oneonta, Alice Hull George ‘31 Scholarship; Noah Armstrong of Otego, Werner A. Haus Memorial Scholarship; Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown, Chemistry and Biochemistry Department Scholarship; Madison Banks of Sidney, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Randi Bell of Cobleskill, Olga Santora ‘35 Scholarship; Steven Benjamin of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Carlene Bermann of Otego, Louis C. Jones Fellowship; Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Quinten Bissell-Smith of Oneonta, Otis A. Thompson Foundation Scholarship; Alyson Bookhout of Laurens, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Rabiatu Braimah of Cooperstown, Board of Directors Scholarship for Support of Science & Technology, Herbert and Mildred Lewis Scholarship, James and Joyce Broe Family Scholarship and NBT Bank Endowed Scholarship; Alyx Braunius of Mount Vision, Burchan Trust Income Scholarship and Helga Reissner Karker ‘59G Scholarship; Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship, Lloyd Terrence Kennedy Scholarship for Art Majors and M.M. and J.M. Art Gallery Scholarship; Nicole Brybag of Fleischmanns, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Alexandra Burwood of Delhi, Tianaderrah Foundation Scholarship; Alyssa Calhoun of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Doreen Capasso of Maryland, Burchan Trust Income Scholarship, Dr. Leif S. Hartmark Scholarship and Walter J. and Anna H. Burchan Scholarship; Gianna Cappiello of Bloomville, Al & Michelle Rubin Scholarship; Megan Carpenter of New Berlin, Otis A. Thompson Foundation Scholarship; Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich, A.J. Read Science Discovery Center Endowment; Megan Catella of Oneonta, Lois Firman Lansing Scholarship for Oneonta High School; Cappagnia-Lynne Chase of Oneonta, Laurie Beechman Memorial Scholarship; Corrina Clapper of Bainbridge, John & Joan Brooks Scholarship for Food Service & Restaurant Administration and Robert G. Goodwin ‘99 Scholarship; Alexis Clark of Richfield Springs, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Professor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Guzy Scholarship for Psychology Students; Skylar Clark of Bainbridge, Karen E. Linnen Scholarship; Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs, Richard ‘76 and Maureen Lillis Scholarship; Ian Clerkin of Walton, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Graduate Scholarship; Robyn Cochrane of Cooperstown, Louis C. Jones Fellowship; Jordan Condon of Walton, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship, Elin J. Stene Endowed Fund for Music Scholarships and Robert W. MacVittie ‘44 Scholarship; Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Joshua Cornish of Maryland, Julia Thompson Elting Scholarship and Todd and Kiki Foreman ‘03, ‘07 Scholarship; Analyse Coutlee of Burlington Flats, Allan and Frances Garber Endowed Scholarship; Brooke Davis of Bloomville, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Emilie Decker of Schenevus, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Karissa DeMaroney of Oneonta, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Jamie Dugan of Hamden, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Michaela Eastman of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Sydney Eisel of Grand Gorge, John & Joan Brooks Scholarship for Food Service & Restaurant Administration and Scholarship for Academic Excellence in Food Service & Restaurant Administration; Nicole Fisher of Walton, Professor Martha L. Corry, Ph.D. Scholarship for Geography Students; James Flannery of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Leonardo Frascatore of Treadwell, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Charles A. Belden Scholarship and Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Michelle Geasey of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Sherry Georgeson of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Sierra Gold of Sherburne, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Sylvia Hernandez of Schenevus, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Madeline Hitchcock of Sidney, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Emma Hynes of Roxbury, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Mary Johnson of Cobleskill, Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship; Justina Jordan of Grand Gorge, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Macy Jordan of Oneonta, Dr. Charles C. Burnsworth Scholarship; Kimberly Kamina of Oneonta, Charles A. Belden Scholarship and Robert W. and Joan F. Moyer Scholarship; Thaddeus Karaman of Sherburne, Robert W. MacVittie ‘44 Scholarship; Nicholas Kilmer of Walton, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Dr. Charles T.P. Wang Scholarship; Elizabeth Knudson of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship and Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Ethan Kropp of Maryland, James and Carol Baker ‘66, ‘71G Scholarship; Branden Law of Oxford, Jean Parish Scholarship for Art; Thomas Leahy of Otego, Steven Edelstein ‘79 Scholarship in Honor of Dr. Foster Brown; Olivia Litzinger of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Jacob Lyons of Morris, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Werner A. Haus Memorial Scholarship; and Ajare Malcolm of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship and Tianaderrah Foundation Scholarship.
To be continued.
Aubrie Malesky of Davenport, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Dr. Mitchell Olman ‘78 and Dr. Candece Gladson Scholarship in honor of Professor Bruce Knauer; Darlene Mattice of Prattsville, Ireland Farms Scholarship; Beverly McCafferty of Otego, Walter J. and Anna H. Burchan Scholarship, Colleen Christman Jansen ‘83 Scholarship, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship and Dr. Leif S. Hartmark Scholarship; Tyler Mead of Stamford, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Sianna Mercado of Jefferson, Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship; Montanna Miller of Davenport, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Jose Mirabal of Walton, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship, Dr. Hans E. Wilk Scholarship and Walter J. and Anna H. Burchan Scholarship; Lauren Monroe of Oneonta, Class of 1960 Scholarship and Lois Firman Lansing Scholarship for Oneonta High School; Macey Montgomery of Norwich, Alumni Centennial Scholarship; Xaviar Morrison of Milford, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Aidan Neer of Otego, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Elizabeth Niebanck of Delhi, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Matthew Northrop of East Meredith, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Tianaderrah Foundation Scholarship; Dorothy Oakley of Cherry Valley, Jean Parish Scholarship for Art; Rebeca Oprea of West Oneonta, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Jillian Parascandola of Sidney Center, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Thomas Pickett of Gilboa, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Emily Pitt of Walton; A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Graduate Scholarship; Michelle Platt of Oneonta, Haverly and Alice Moyer Scholarship; Lilyanna Pledger of Oneonta, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Tanya Pledger of Oneonta, Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Cody Pope of Stamford, Dr. Julie E. Mangino ‘77 Scholarship; Caroline Powell of Oxford, Patrick ‘75 and Linda ‘76 McCann Scholarship; Andrew Pringle of Delhi, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Graduate Scholarship; Willis Raym of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship and John ‘88 & Claudia DeMelis “Founders Scholarship in Accounting;” Evelynn Ritter of Oneonta, Carol Henning Donovan Memorial Scholarship, Dewar Foundation Scholarship and Muriel and Kenneth Kellerhouse ‘57, ‘60G Scholarship; Kearstin Roach of Norwich, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Hunter Robinson of Milford, Tianaderrah Foundation Scholarship; Lindsey Roe of Hobart, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Jacquelyn Roman of Oneonta, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Max Meyer and Ethan F. Roberts, Ph.D Memorial Scholarship; Matthew Ross of Sidney Center, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Michelle Rossi of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Hilde Savino of Sidney, Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Nathaniel Schwed of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Naomi Scott of Worcester, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Alexander Segina of Mount Vision, Thomas Ryder Scholarship; Megan Short of Unadilla, Carl and Inge Otten Roemer ‘59 Scholarship, Class of 1952 Scholarship, Erling M. Hunt Memorial Scholarship and John M. and Carol A. Burkhart ‘68 Scholarship; Sabrina Shulman of Oneonta, College at Oneonta Foundation Scholarship for Financial Need; Alyssa Smith of Stamford, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Foreign Languages Endowed Scholarship; Gabriel Smith of Franklin, Werner A. Haus Memorial Scholarship; Kaitlyn Smith of Oneonta, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Olivia Smith of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Amanda Snyder of Fly Creek, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Alicia Soroka of Sidney, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Samantha Spina of Davenport, Erna McReynolds & Thomas Morgan Scholarship; Garrison Strignano of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship and James and Carol Baker ‘66, ‘71G Scholarship; Max Tannenbaum of Oneonta, John ‘88 & Claudia DeMelis “Founders Scholarship in Accounting;” Emma Tavarone of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Elizabeth Thompson of Morris, Carl and Inge Otten Roemer ‘59 Scholarship and Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Reece Thorsland of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Andrew Tilke of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship and Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship; Meggan Tweedie of Sidney, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Aryn Vanalstyne of Franklin, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Erling M. Hunt Memorial Scholarship; Emma Wiggans of Delhi, Community Bank Endowed Scholarship; Matthew Williams of Sidney, Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship; Destiny Woodson of Oneonta, Andrea J. Casper ‘75 Scholarship; Constance Wyble of Davenport, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Dalton Yerton of Sherburne, Sam J. Liberto Jr. ‘62 Scholarship in Memory of His Parents, Saverio and Filomena Liberto; and Dorothy Zeisler of Schenevus, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.