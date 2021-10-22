Scout News: Oct. 22, 2021

As part of her Girl Scout Silver Award Project, Rylee Bliss, a member of Milford Girl Scout Troop 30058, recently completed six raised garden beds for use in the Come!Unity Garden at Milford United Methodist Church.
The Silver Award is the highest award a Cadette Scout can earn. Silver Award Scout participants are instructed to look around their neighborhoods and/or schools and develop a project to make their community better.
According to church members a need existed to assist wheelchair-bound community members who want to garden. The raised beds will make it easier for those in wheelchairs to work in the garden and may be arranged in any design desired.
Bliss, 14, and a freshman at Milford Central School, also completed a large insulated donation box for the Milford Food Pantry.
Pastor Deokryeol Bak and church members Sandy Andrews and Ralph Eggleston took receipt of the project completed by Bliss.
Bliss has been a Girl Scout for nine years. The horse enthusiast enjoys music and raising chickens and works part-time at Middlefield Orchard.
Her project was approved and the proud Scout will soon receive a pin and patch to add to her uniform along with an award certificate.
