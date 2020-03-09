Opportunities for Otsego’s Director of Crisis Intervention Services William Rivera was appointed to serve a three-year term on the New York State Office of Victims Services Advisory Council. The 18-member group includes professionals from all regions of the state with knowledge of and experience with the problems, needs and treatment of victims.
According to a media release, Rivera has served in his position at OFO since 2014. He oversees the Violence Intervention and Emergency Housing Assistance programs. He previously served as Crime Victims Advocate through the Violence Intervention Program.
As a council member, Rivera will assist the state office with formulating policies that affect crime victims and provide recommendations that will improve upon the services offered to them.
