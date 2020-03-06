SUNY Oneonta political science major Charles Jensen of Charlotteville was afforded an inside look at the presidential election process during a five-day trip to New Hampshire that culminated Feb. 11, with the first-in-the-nation primary.
According to a media release, the trip was part of a semester-long course focused on presidential election campaigns, taught by Associate Professor of Political Science Gina Keel.
While in New Hampshire, Jensen and the 12 other students in the class attended candidate rallies, town hall meetings and other events.
They witnessed first-hand what was described as a campaigning and media frenzy in the last days before the primary.
This was Keel’s fourth time teaching the course and leading the trip.
As further stated in the release, seen at most events throughout the trip were voters, volunteers and representatives from the media. The Oneonta students did not go unnoticed by the media and were reported to have been recorded by everyone from C-Span to a Danish radio show.
The students kept journals and engaged in group discussions that continued in Keel’s seminar-style class once they returned to Oneonta.
Over the course of the semester, each student will prepare a final project analyzing one campaign.
Opportunities for Otsego’s Director of Crisis Intervention Services William Rivera was appointed to serve a three-year term on the New York State Office of Victims Services Advisory Council. The 18-member group includes professionals from all regions of the state with knowledge of and experience with the problems, needs and treatment of victims.
According to a media release, Rivera has served in his position at OFO since 2014. He oversees the Violence Intervention and Emergency Housing Assistance programs. Before that he served as Crime Victims Advocate through the Violence Intervention Program.
As a council member, Rivera will assist the state office with formulating policies that affect crime victims and provide recommendations that will improve upon the services offered to them.
