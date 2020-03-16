Mark Maruszewski of Otego, a junior in the Athletic Training Program at Daemen College in Amherst, attended the Eastern Athletic Trainers Association District Convention in January at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
SCOTIA - Olga E. Koshar, 81, passed away on March 9, 2020, at home. Olga was born in Summit, on April 6, 1938, the daughter of Ralph and Marjorie (Burnside) Dahams, and was the wife of the late Francis Koshar. Olga moved to Glenville in 2013 from Cooperstown. Olga was happy when cooking and …
