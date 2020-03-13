$ID/[None]0000LightBlue@Body Copy:Jolie Gagnon and Ajare Malcolm, both of Oneonta, were among a group of SUNY Oneonta students chosen to perform in February with the Philharmonia Orchestra and Chorus at Royal Festival Hall, part of London’s South Bank Centre.
According to a media release, the sold out performance was conducted by Czech Philharmonic Principal Guest Conductor Jakub Hrusa, who was also recently appointed principal guest conductor of the Philharmonia Orchestra.
Students spent 11 days in London, rehearsing and visiting historical and cultural sites.
The trip was supported in part by the Caroline ‘67 and David D’Antonio Student Travel for Excellence Fund.
Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich was elected vice-chair of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities.
Drugovich takes over after serving as CICU treasurer and chair of its finance and administrative committee. She succeeds Adelphi University President Chris Riordan, who was named the CICU’s board chair.
According to a media release, as vice-chair, Drugovich will be a member of the CICU executive committee and work with the chair to provide oversight, guidance and policy direction to organization, which serves as the collective voice for private, nonprofit higher education in New York state.
She will preside over all CICU board meetings in the absence of the board chair.
The vice-chair position is for one year with the ability for the board to renew the term.
Kathleen Anderson has joined the staff at UHS Primary Care in Oxford as a certified nurse practitioner.
According to a media release, Anderson graduated from SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica with a family nurse practitioner master’s degree.
She spent the last three years working with Team Health as a primary care provider in several local short term care facilities.
Previously, Anderson worked as a registered nurse in the emergency department at Tri-Town Regional Hospital in Sidney.
It also states in the release that Anderson served for 20 years in the military, retiring in 2015 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, United States Army Medical Department. Throughout her military career, she received four Army Commendation Medals, two National Defense Service Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and three Army Achievement medals.
Students of the month for March at Milford Central School include sixth-grader Issac Cotten and seventh-graders Lily Cohn and Kara Mertz along with high school junior Hailey Maison and high school senior Samantha Harvey.
Mark Maruszewski of Otego, a junior in the Athletic Training Program at Daemen College in Amherst, attended the Eastern Athletic Trainers Association District Convention in January at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
