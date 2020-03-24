Who's News: March 25, 2020

Frank J. King, board-certified physician assistant and a resident of Cooperstown, has been recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. He is a senior physician assistant in the Department of Emergency and Trauma Services at Bassett Medical Center/Bassett Healthcare Network. He has been a certified physician assistant since 1978 and with Bassett Emergency Services since 1998.
King achieved this distinction for exceptional and sustained contributions to patient care and the physician assistant profession during his 42-year career, according to a media release. As one of the earliest PAs licensed to practice in New York and a leader in the New York State Society of Physician Assistants, he contributed to the early progress of the profession, the release said. He served as NYSSPA president in 1987 and as board member or committee chair for years both before and after. He also served as delegate to AAPA annual meetings for several years. For more than 20 years, he served on the board for Professional Medical Conduct of the New York State Department of Health.
Since 2003, his community contributions have been as a volunteer firefighter, emergency medical services, and treasurer for the Cooperstown Fire Department, the release said.
Over his 40-plus years as a PA, King has practiced in New York and Florida. In addition to his practice in emergency medicine and urgent care, his PA work has included family practice, administration and education.
He studied at Penn State University and the State University of New York at Stony Brook where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in physician assistant in 1977 and from 1980 to 1993 was appointed clinical instructor of Health Sciences. He is a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in Vietnam as a Marine Corps combat corpsman.
