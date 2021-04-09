Who's News: April 10-11, 2021

Jillian Segina of Mount Vision and Jessica Harris of Cobleskill are part of a group of more than 50 SUNY Oneonta students who are helping to spread the word about the availability of COVID vaccinations to Otsego County residents.
According to a media release, students are distributing flyers to those who may need assistance with registering for a vaccine.
The flyers include contact information that individuals may use to call for assistance when scheduling appointments, as well as arrange for a ride to the SUNY Oneonta vaccination site.
Students distributed flyers at mobile home parks, laundromats, low-income housing developments, discount stores and senior residences.
The group has covered Unadilla, Wells Bridge, Otego, Sidney, Maryland, Schenevus, Worcester, Richfield Springs, New Berlin, Edmeston, Portlandville, Cooperstown, Laurens, Morris, Hartwick and Oneonta. They plan on continuing their efforts until they reach every community in Otsego County.
The effort is part of a community initiative that includes Opportunities for Otsego, Otsego County Office for the Aging, Otsego Community Foundation, Bassett Healthcare and Otsego County Health and Wellness.
Lynn Dennis has joined the staff at Cannon Free Library in Delhi as youth services librarian.
According to a media release, a former homeschool educator and teaching assistant who enjoys crafting, baking, poetry, hiking, biking and reading, Dennis is looking forward to sharing her love of children’s literature with young readers.
The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Visit the library at 42 Elm St. or call 607-746-2662 for more information.
Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich was recently recognized for completing a platinum-level milestone and Sierra Gold and Thaddeus Karaman, both of Sherburne, were recognized when they achieved silver level milestones in SUNY Oneonta’s Leadership Education and Development program.
Carpenter is studying physics and math, Gold is studying English and environmental sustainability while Karaman is majoring in business economics with a concentration in finance.
According to a media release, LEAD@Oneonta is based on research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education.
The program has three levels of advancement, silver, gold and platinum.
Students must meet a mix of programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100+ student-run clubs and organizations to complete each milestone in the program.
The Chenango County Historical Society in Norwich was awarded $750 from Stewart’s Holiday Match Program to support its activities designed to share local history with children amd families.
