Aben Carrington of Oneonta is a member of the Hamilton College Mathletics Team. In addition to participating in recreational math activities, the 12-member team trained for the William Lowell Putnam Exam throughout the fall semester.
According to a media release, the Putnam Exam is an undergraduate mathematics test administered by the Mathematical Association of America. In December, more than 4,000 students from 570 colleges and universities throughout the U.S. and Canada sat for the six-hour exam.
Hamilton’s team is coached by Associate Professor of Mathematics Andrew Dykstra and finished 120th in this year’s national Putnam Competition, which ranks each team based on the top three scores of its members.
The team also won the annual Snow Bowl, a competition with Hamilton, Colgate University, St. Lawrence University and Skidmore College, that uses each team’s top five Putnam Exam scores to determine the winner.
Carrington, a first-year student, is a graduate of Oneonta High School.
