SUNY Oswego students Olivia Smith of Middleburgh and Cayla Wheeler of Edmeston were initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
According to a media release, the group is reportedly the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Three area high school seniors have been awarded Presidential Scholarships from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.
They are Hayden Lohmann of West Winfield and Emma Knudson and Cassie Pierce, both of Oneonta.
According to a media release, Lohmann attends Mount Markham Central School and is interested in studying computer science, game and simulation development and mathematics. Knudson attends Oneonta High School and is interested in studying nursing, crime and justice and public administration and policy analysis. Pierce attends Charlotte Valley Central School and is interested in studying biochemistry, environmental science and environmental chemistry.
As further stated in the release, the awards are for $15,000 per year. Eligibility is based on academic records and generally recipients rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate leadership skills and a commitment to service.
