John Wolfert of Oneonta was one of 17 SUNY Oneonta accounting students who prepared income tax returns for the campus community and others through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Howes Cave resident Lorelei Van Wie-Adair performed in the spring musical “Chicago” at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts, in early April.
According to a news release, in her first production with WNEU’s Stageless Players, Van Wei-Adair delivered a performance as conductor and was part of the ensemble.
Alexandria Wyckoff of Gilboa was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at SUNY Oswego.
Phi Kappa Phi also recently initiated Nazareth College students Taylor Coughlin and Mathew Ryan, both of Sherburne.
Area SUNY Oneonta students whose work is featured in the annual Juried Student Art Show include Oneonta residents Alexander Ceacareanu and Adrianna Newell; along with Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, Branden Law of Oxford and Beverly Mccafferty of Otego.
Visit suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries for more information and to view the show online.
Wriley Nelson, of Cooperstown, a student at Hamilton College in Clinton, traveled to Nepal to trek the country’s Annapurna region over spring break. Nelson, a junior majoring in government, is a graduate of Cooperstown Central School.
According to a media release, the trip was part of the Himalayan Mountaineering class in which Nelson is enrolled.
The course examines Himalayan mountaineering over the past 150 years, its roots in imperial expansion, national competition and cultural and social evolution.
Students visited Nepali villages, the region’s bamboo and rhododendron forests, rivers, waterfalls, stone staircases, and 360-degree mountain views.
The trip was supervised by Director of Outdoor Leadership Andrew Jillings.
SUNY Oneonta student athlete Sherry Georgeson-Hahn of Oneonta was recently inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society.
