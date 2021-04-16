Who's News: April 17-18, 2021

Bassett Healthcare Network has announced the appointment of three members to its board of directors. They are Anil Rustgi, Carl Mummenthey and Laurie Zimniewicz.
According to a media release, as leaders, they bring extensive experience and expertise to Bassett’s health system that will strengthen its relationships with the community, Columbia University and its patients.
Rustgi serves as director of the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and interim executive vice president and dean of the faculties of health sciences and medicine at Columbia University.
He is a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine and Yale University.
Described in the release as a world-renowned physician-scientist and leader in the field of gastrointestinal cancers, Rustgi has been recognized for his contributions to research and teaching with many awards and is funded extensively through the National Institutes of Health. clinical skills.
As a member of Bassett Healthcare Network’s board of directors, Rustgi will help continue to strengthen the Bassett-Columbia program. His role will ensure Bassett Healthcare Network and Columbia University continue a close relationship, building academic excellence and aligning to enhance the Bassett student experience.
Mummenthey joins Bassett Healthcare Network’s board of directors in addition to his longtime membership on Cobleskill Regional Hospital’s board of trustees. He has been superintendent of schools for the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District since 2014, and previously served as superintendent of Jefferson Central School for nine years.
A career educator, Mummenthey has also worked as a high school English teacher, staff development specialist and high school principal. He earned his undergraduate degree from SUNY Oneonta, and holds graduate degrees from the University of New Hampshire and University of New England.
Zimniewicz has served on the board of directors at A.O. Fox Hospital since 2014 and is board chair. Zimniewicz is president and owner of Z Solutions, a business consulting firm which provides advisory services that help organizations improve their financial and operational performance. She has held a variety of leadership and business consulting roles, having served as the executive director of the Oneonta Family YMCA. She holds both a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta and received her certificate in labor studies from Cornell University.
A self-described professional volunteer, Zimniewicz is committed to the well-being of the region and supports efforts to enhance the lives and future of those who live here. She serves on the president’s advisory board of Hartwick College, board of directors of Susquehanna Animal Shelter, A.O. Fox Hospital Auxiliary, Executive Service Corps, is a member of the Oneonta Rotary Club, and volunteers at Saturday’s Bread.
Hudson Valley Community College student Louis Hardendorf of Central Bridge was recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for two-year institutions of higher learning.
Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is described in a media release indicative of academic excellence.
Those inducted are matriculated students who have met standards including a grade-point average of 3.71 or higher.
The college’s Alpha Xi Sigma chapter recognizes and promotes scholarship, develops leadership, encourages service and cultivates fellowship among qualified students of the college.
Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta and fellow students from SUNY Oneonta met online with alum Neil Mazzella ‘73, owner and chief executive officer at Hudson Scenic Studios, on April 12, for the college’s Goodrich to Broadway alumni networking event.
Gardner is studying early childhood/childhood education at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, Hudson Scenic Studio is described as a premier provider of custom fabrication, automation and bespoke finishes, servicing the entertainment and architectural industries. In the last 27 years, Mazzella’s shows have included “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Producers,” “Angels in America,” “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Coast of Utopia” and “Spring Awakening.”
The Goodrich to Broadway event is designed to inspire students to jumpstart their careers by beginning to build their professional networks. It is funded by the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association through charitable gifts to the Fund for Oneonta.
