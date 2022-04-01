Who's News: April 2-3, 2022

Robert Piurowski of Delhi was recently appointed to the position of vice president of enrollment management and student services at Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
According to a media release, he succeeds Ann Boland-Chase who recently retired.
Piurowski’s appointment was announced by University President Sister Mary Persico. As an officer of the university, he will serve as a member of the president’s cabinet and oversee Marywood’s admissions/enrollment and student service areas.
Piurowski formerly served as director of admissions and enrollment management at SUNY Delhi.
Earlville Opera House Executive Director Michelle Connelly was recently chosen Arts Manager of the Year for Small Organizations by the Undergraduate and Graduate Arts Administration Programs of Le Moyne College in Syracuse at this year’s Impact Awards that celebrate arts and culture.
According to a media release, Connelly began her arts administrative career in 1997 as program and development director for the Chenango Arts Council. In her fifth year as executive director for Earlville Opera House, she also serves as a Community Board member of Colgate University’s Upstate Institute; on the Earlville Events Committee; Earlville For Earlville Committee; and is a founding member of Nonprofit Connections for Chenango County.
Le Moyne College’s Impact Awards celebrate those who work behind the scenes to produce, present, curate and/or teach the arts.
Saira McLaren, a Canadian artist who, by way of New York City, has made the Western Catskills her home since 2015, has been named executive director of the West Kortright Centre.
According to a media release, McLaren has more than 14 years of experience working with nonprofit art and cultural institutions.
As an artist, she has mounted solo exhibits of her works internationally and has been reviewed in Artforum, New York Magazine, and TimeOut.
As further stated in the release, McLaren will continue WKC’s mission by growing programs and expanding its support of artists in 2022 and beyond.
Joining McLaren as assistant director is Siri Bertelsen who has also lived in Delaware County since 2015.
Bertelsen, with a bachelor’s degree in history and cultural significance from Aarhus University in Denmark and a master’s degree in museum studies from NYU, has experience of more than a working with arts and cultural institutions.
West Kortright Centre is a nonprofit arts and community center housed in the former West Kortright Presbyterian Church building.
Helen Powers-Light began her job as agriculture implementation specialist for Otsego County at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties in mid-February.
According to a media release, Powers-Light, who grew up in the Hartwick area, was involved with local agriculture from an early age as several of her family members were farmers and veterinarians. Her interest in agriculture began with her involvement in Otsego County 4-H and her show herd of LaMancha dairy goats.
Helen graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with an associate degree in animal industries and a Bachelor of Technology degree in agricultural business management.
At CCE, Powers-Light will be primarily responsible for coordinating educational, organizational and economic development efforts in support of the county-adopted Agriculture and Farmland Protection Plan and its Implementation Committee. Under committee guidance, she will work on the marketing and coordination of community based agricultural efforts.
The Rotary Club of Franklin selected Franklin Central School District student Max Meo as its delegate to the 39th Rotary District 7170 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference to be held at SUNY Oneonta from June 26 to June 29.
Meo, a high school junior, will join 85 other students from South-Central New York high schools who will participate in workshops and programs focused on leadership-building skills related to decision-making, critical thinking, effective communication, time management, ethics, career development, public service and contemporary problems.
Winners of the 2022 Chenango Area Student Art Show, sponsored by the Chenango Arts Council, have been announced as follows.
Drawing: first, Taylor Jennings of Sherburne-Earlville; second, Madalynn Gaia, Bainbridge-Guilford; honorable mention, Megan Lindridge, Norwich.
Painting: first, Adrianna Palmer, Norwich; second, Tenleigh Beech, Norwich; honorable mention, Amelia Ashton, Sherburne-Earlville.
3D: first, Ruby Rivanburgh, Sherburne-Earlville; second, Gabrielle Lo Gerfo Annese, Norwich; honorable mention: Payton McDermott, Oxford.
Photography: first, Elli Ryan, Norwich; second, Elspeth Hunter, Norwich; honorable mention, Evan Sheldon, Sherburne-Earlville.
Mixed Media: first, Isaac Garner, Sherburne-Earlville; second, Evelyn Emerson, Oxford; honorable mention: Abbie O’Bryan, Sherburne-Earlville.
Best in Show: Crys Ramos, Afton; and Katie Zieno, Norwich.
Jack Yorke, a freshman at Milford Central School, was acknowledged as a Borlaug Scholar at the New York Youth Institute hosted by Cornell University on March 25.
According to a media release, Norman Ernest Borlaug was an American agronomist who led initiatives worldwide and was awarded multiple honors including the Nobel Peace Prize, Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal.
Students chosen to participate in the program are required to research issues they care about and submit written proposals detailing how they would address them. Yorke chose to research and address food scarcity and world hunger and appeared before a panel of specialists in those subjects and professors at Cornell.
Recognition as a Borlaug Scholar has qualified Yorke for additional opportunities including internships and he may be invited to serve as a NYYI delegate at the World Food Prize annual event in Des Moines, Iowa, in October.
