Six area SUNY Oneonta students were among 58 who were inducted into Tau Sigma National Honor Society for the 2020-21 academic year.
They are Alexandra Burwood of Delhi, Christine Cohn of Cooperstown, Paige Fairchilds of Franklin, Mikayla Mitchell of Charlotteville, Ethan Chichester of Richmondville, Lauren Monroe of Oneonta and Tessa Nicholas of Cobleskill.
According to a media release, Tau Sigma is for transfer students.
The organization recognizes and promotes academic excellence and involvement. The minimum academic average required for membership is either a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale (or the equivalent thereof) or an academic average that places the prospective candidate in the top 20 percent of all incoming transfer students during their incoming semester.
Sixteen area students are among 318 students who received the SUNY Oneonta 2020-2021 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence. They are Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Molly Bulla of Cobleskill, Ethan Chichester of Richmondville, Analyse Coutlee of Burlington Flats, Olivia Flemmig of Oneonta, Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Jacob Lyons of Morris, Olivia O’Donnell of Oneonta, Evelynn Ritter of Oneonta, Michelle Ritter of Walton, Joseph Rodenas of Oneonta, Katelynne Schuttig of Middleburgh, Taylor Wall of Cobleskill and Robert Brown of Norwich.
Students must be a freshman, sophomore or junior with a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher to be eligible for the award.
Emmaline Freeman of Walton was among 48 University of Scranton education majors who served as student teachers during the fall and spring semesters at 15 northeastern Pennsylvania schools.
Freeman, an undergraduate early and primary education major, served as a student teacher at Fell Charter School in the Carbondale Area School District.
