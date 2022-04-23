Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford, a student at SUNY Cortland, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, for invited college students of all disciplines.
SUNY Oneonta students Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Jillian Davis of Bainbridge and Alyssa Calhoun, Ariel Cruz, Olivia Flemmig and Kaitlyn Watson, all Oneonta, were recognized recently after they attained silver level leadership milestones in the college’s Leadership Education and Development program. Silver is the first of three milestones in the program.
All students may choose to participate in LEAD, a program designed to better prepare students for life after college by providing them with a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.
Alita J. Giuda, a graduate of Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School, has been named chair of the Couch White Environmental and Land Use Practice Group.
According to a media release, Giuda, who grew up in Gilbertsville and attended Colgate University and Albany Law School, has been a partner at Couch White of Albany since 2016.
She represents industrial and commercial clients in all facets of environmental law, zoning and land use issues.
Her work includes matters regarding air, water, mining, solid and hazardous waste, wetlands and environmental impact review.
She has also represented clients regarding the remediation and redevelopment of contaminated properties under New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.