Essence Delmonte of Oneonta is one of 10 SUNY Oneonta students recently recognized with an achievement award from the college’s Sociology Department. Delmonte, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology, received the Most Impressive Academic Growth Award award.
Abigail Selfridge, a freshman nutrition and fitness major from Bainbridge and a member of the Golden Eagles volleyball team at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, was recently designated a scholar-athlete. She is one of 174 — or 51% — of Clarion’s athletes to earn the status. Student athletes must have a 3.2 grade-point average or higher to be considered a scholar-athlete.
For the first time SUNY Canton’s Honors Convocation was held in a virtual format to correspond with stay-at-home directives designed to combat COVID-19. The event celebrated students with the top grade-point average for their class year in their major. Among those honored were senior emergency management major Alison Bensley of Sherburne, junior health care management major Sarah Roselli Ortiz of Sidney and senior legal studies major Neishia Mitchell of Treadwell.
SUNY Cobleskill’s Beard Wellness Center has been nationally recognized. According to a media release, the facility received a Gold Award in the Athletics, Recreation, Counseling, Health, Wellness and Related Programs category from the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and it was re-accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.
NASPA honors higher education and student affairs leaders, programs and initiatives annually for contributions and impact on the field. The Beard Wellness Center was presented with the award for The Evidence Room, a substance-themed escape room. The interactive substance abuse education program offered to students at SUNY Cobleskill integrates puzzles and clues that provide education on topics such as standard drink size, binge drinking, alcohol poisoning, tobacco policy, social norms for tobacco and marijuana use, fire alarm tampering, understanding of violation types, amnesty and resources. The Evidence Room was designed and implemented by Beard Wellness Center staff members Katherine Simpson and Danielle Reu in collaboration with campus and community partners.
The center achieved AAAHC re-accreditation after a process, including an on-site survey of governance, quality of care, quality improvement, infection control, facility safety, compliance with regulatory bodies, behavioral health and health education. It has been accredited by AAAHC in three-year cycles since 2005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.