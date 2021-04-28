The Richard J. Wehle School of Business at Canisius College inducted Antonina Albertina of Sherburne into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international business honor society.
According to a media release, students must rank in the top 10% of their baccalaureate business program or top 20% of the graduate business program and be enrolled in schools accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International to be eligible for induction.
Albertina is pursuing a degree in business administration.
Melinda Tyler of Cooperstown is among 16 Cazenovia College students chosen for membership in the newly-formed chapter of Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society.
According to a media release, membership requires maintaining a grade-point average of 3.0 or above, leadership excellence, participation in service projects and an annual membership fee.
KDP promotes fellowship among those dedicated to teaching and provides online and in-person opportunities for learning and professional development.
Tessa Nicholas of Cobleskill has earned membership in SUNY Oneonta’s chapter of Alpha Epsilon Delta, the National Health Preprofessional Honor Society.
According to a media release, Alpha Epsilon Delta is dedicated to the encouragement and recognition of excellence in preprofessional health scholarship.
The honor society welcomes all students engaged in the pursuit of professional development, provides a forum for students with common interests and extends a program of service to benefit the college community.
Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta was one of 13 students inducted into SUNY Oneonta’s Edward K. Griesmer chapter of National Residence Hall Honorary, a branch of the National Association of Colleges and University Residence Halls for the 2020-21 academic year.
According to a media release, made up of the top 1% of student leaders on campus, NRHH recognizes students who have made outstanding contributions to the residence hall community.
Students must be nominated by an Office of Residential Community Life staff member, go through an application and interview and be selected for induction through a blind process.
Abbi Miller of Bainbridge was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Miller was initiated at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Miller is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Brooke Davis of Bloomville and Olivia Flemmig of Oneonta were inducted into the SUNY Oneonta Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa.
According to a media release, the national leadership honor society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni, recognizes and encourages superior scholarship, leadership and exemplary character.
Membership in ODK is a described as a mark of the highest distinction and honor. Emphasis is placed on the development of the whole person, both as a member of the college community and as a contributor to a better society.
Thomas Leahy of Otego was one of six students from SUNY Oneonta’s School of Economics and Business inducted into Omicron Delta Epsilon, the college’s honorary society in economics for the 2020-21 academic year.
Students are required to complete at least 18 hours of economics courses and maintain a 3.0 or better both in grade-point average overall and for economics courses to be eligible for membership.
More than 100 SUNY Oneonta students presented projects as part of the college’s annual Student Research and Creative Activity Day. According to a media release, the event is typically hosted in a two-day, on-campus event. This year projects were presented virtually for the public to view. All presentations are available on the Student Research and Creative Activity Day web page.
Local participants and their projects included Nicholas Baker of Schenevus and Connor Murch of Laurens, Chemical Interactions of Methane, Marcellus Shale Brines and Ammonium Peroxydisulfate; Andris Balins of Oneonta, Planetarium Music; Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich, Lower Extremity Weight-Bearing in Static Standers; Nick Kilmer of Walton, Fabricating a Photovoltaic System; Jade Strauss of Stamford, Student Textbook Survey; Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Paying in the Pandemic: COVID-19 and Its Impact on Leader Brand Preference; Sean Walis of Oneonta, Confirming A2 Alleles using Luminescence in the Field (Ca2LF); Mary Keef of Oneonta, Forensic Anthropology: What Bones Can Tell Us; Ajare Malcolm of Oneonta, Performing with London’s acclaimed Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus: singing a critically acclaimed, sold-out performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C minor (”Resurrection”); Alexis Ochi of Oneonta, Behind Closed Doors” and “Hartnett: The Blurred Lines of Masculinity and American Consumerism;” and Megan Short of Unadilla, An Analysis of the 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Event.
Sarah Jones of Cobleskill, a member of the class of 2022 majoring in biology and biotechnology at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed the research project “Hippotherapy & MSE Features for Clients with ASD with Ecuador Project Center.” MSE is an acronym for mental status examination and ASD means autism spectrum disorder. Hippotherapy is defined as a physical, occupational and speech therapy that utilizes the natural gait and movement of a horse to provide motor and sensory input. It is based on improvement of neurologic functions and sensory processes and used for patients with physical, and mental disorders.
According to a media release, all WPI undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. Nearly 90% of students typically complete a project in collaboration with partners in communities across the country and around the world, through the university’s 50-plus project centers. Students usually travel to the project center for seven-week terms. This spring, because of the global coronavirus pandemic, they worked remotely, using video conferencing and other technology to complete their projects.
