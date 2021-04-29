Health care management major Sarah Roselli Ortiz of Sidney and legal studies student Neishia M. Mitchell of Treadwell were recognized at SUNY Canton’s Honors Convocation. The annual ceremony celebrates students who have the highest grade-point average for their class year in their major.
Michael Turner of New Berlin and fellow SUNY Oneonta students met online with alum Yfran Garcia ‘09, a paid social lead at Spotify, on April 15, for the college’s Mixing Board to Management alumni networking event. Turner is studying music industry.
According to a media release, the Mixing Board to Management event is designed to inspire students to jumpstart their careers by beginning to build their professional networks. It is funded by the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association through charitable gifts to the Fund for Oneonta
Thomas Leahy of Otego was one of six students from SUNY Oneonta’s School of Economics and Business inducted into Omicron Delta Epsilon, the college’s honorary society in economics for the 2020-21 academic year.
Students are required to complete at least 18 hours of economics courses and maintain a 3.0 or better both in grade-point average overall and for economics courses to be eligible for membership.
More than 100 SUNY Oneonta students presented projects as part of the college’s annual Student Research and Creative Activity Day. According to a media release, the event is typically hosted in a two-day, on-campus event. This year projects were presented virtually for the public to view. All presentations are available on the Student Research and Creative Activity Day web page.
Local participants and their projects included Nicholas Baker of Schenevus and Connor Murch of Laurens, Chemical Interactions of Methane, Marcellus Shale Brines and Ammonium Peroxydisulfate; Andris Balins of Oneonta, Planetarium Music; Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich, Lower Extremity Weight-Bearing in Static Standers; Nick Kilmer of Walton, Fabricating a Photovoltaic System; Jade Strauss of Stamford, Student Textbook Survey; Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Paying in the Pandemic: COVID-19 and Its Impact on Leader Brand Preference; Sean Walis of Oneonta, Confirming A2 Alleles using Luminescence in the Field (Ca2LF); Mary Keef of Oneonta, Forensic Anthropology: What Bones Can Tell Us; Ajare Malcolm of Oneonta, Performing with London’s acclaimed Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus: singing a critically acclaimed, sold-out performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C minor (”Resurrection”); Alexis Ochi of Oneonta, Behind Closed Doors” and “Hartnett: The Blurred Lines of Masculinity and American Consumerism;” and Megan Short of Unadilla, An Analysis of the 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Event.
Sarah Jones of Cobleskill, a member of the class of 2022 majoring in biology and biotechnology at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed the research project “Hippotherapy & MSE Features for Clients with ASD with Ecuador Project Center.” MSE is an acronym for mental status examination and ASD means autism spectrum disorder. Hippotherapy is defined as a physical, occupational and speech therapy that utilizes the natural gait and movement of a horse to provide motor and sensory input. It is based on improvement of neurologic functions and sensory processes and used for patients with physical, and mental disorders.
According to a media release, all WPI undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. Nearly 90% of students typically complete a project in collaboration with partners in communities across the country and around the world, through the university’s 50-plus project centers. Students usually travel to the project center for seven-week terms. This spring, because of the global coronavirus pandemic, they worked remotely, using video conferencing and other technology to complete their projects.
