Jordan B. Nelson of Richfield Springs will be recognized for earning the highest grade-point average in her major at SUNY Canton’s Honors Convocation. Nelson is a sophomore in the college’s Bachelor of Business Administration in Early Childhood Care & Management program.
SUNY Oneonta students Alexandra Donaldson of Cooperstown, Elizabeth Vlahakis of Gilboa, and Robert Dolen of Howes Cave were recently inducted into the Tau Sigma National Honor Society for the 2021-22 academic year.
The minimum academic average required for membership is a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, the equivalent thereof, or an academic average that places the prospective candidate in the top 20% of all incoming transfer students during their incoming semester.
SUNY Delhi student Jacob Weiner of Oneonta was presented with the J. William Harniman Scholarship on April 19, when the Division of Student Life held its annual leadership award ceremony. Students were recognized for contributing to the campus community, overcoming obstacles, or significantly improving the quality of life at SUNY Delhi.
SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music sophomore Andrea Dempsey of Oxford performed along with the Crane Chorus, Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and guest artists in a concert at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo on April 23 and 24.
