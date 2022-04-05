Who's News: April 6, 2022

Jack Yorke, a freshman at Milford Central School, was acknowledged as a Borlaug Scholar at the New York Youth Institute hosted by Cornell University on March 25.
According to a media release, Norman Ernest Borlaug was an American agronomist who led initiatives worldwide and was awarded multiple honors including the Nobel Peace Prize, Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal.
Students chosen to participate in the program are required to research issues they care about and submit written proposals detailing how they would address them. Yorke chose to research and address food scarcity and world hunger and appeared before a panel of specialists in those subjects and professors at Cornell.
Recognition as a Borlaug Scholar has qualified Yorke for additional opportunities including internships and he may be invited to serve as a NYYI delegate at the World Food Prize annual event in Des Moines, Iowa, in October.
