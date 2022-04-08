Area SUNY Oneonta student recipients of the Susan Sutton Smith Award for Academic Excellence are Robert Brown of Norwich, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Talia Casimir of Oneonta, Alexander Ceacareanu of Oneonta, Alexis Fuda of Oneonta, Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Ava Gockel of Prattsville, Maryjane Kappauf of Oneonta, Faith Logue of Hartwick, Jordan Macak of Franklin, Morgan Manning of Oneonta, Samantha Martin of Howes Cave, Allison Miller of Oneonta, Megan Morris of Norwich, Dylan Neer of Otego, Micky O’Brien of Oneonta, Olivia O’Donnell of Oneonta, Kayleigh Osborn of West Winfield, Michelle Ritter of Walton, Naomi Scott of Worcester, Risa Tanaka of Oneonta, Angela Tran of Oneonta, Malachy Underwood of Oneonta, Chelsea Waid of Davenport and Lauryn Williams of Oneonta.
The awards, in memory of Smith who was a SUNY Oneonta English professor, are given each spring to first-year students, sophomores and juniors who have earned a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
