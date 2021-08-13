Heather Brown was recently promoted to manager of the Women, Infants and Children program at Opportunities for Otsego.
According to a media release, Brown has been employed by OFO since 2015. In her new position, she will oversee all aspects of the WIC program, including program planning and implementation, fiscal management, employee supervision and compliance with state Department of Health requirements.
WIC is a supplemental nutrition program that provides food, health care referrals, nutrition education and breastfeeding support to income-eligible pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and infants and children as old as 5.
