SUNY Oneonta student Nick Baker of Cooperstown is getting hands-on lab experience through a summer research project.
According to a media release, the biochemistry junior and Assistant Professor Ron Bishop (chemistry and biochemistry) are studying the interactions of Marcellus shale and hydrofracking chemicals in an effort to better understand the rock’s buffering capacity.
Diane Munro of Roxbury was confirmed by the state senate as a member of the Olympic Regional Development Authority. According to a media release, Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, is ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, which must consider nominations before they are acted on by the full senate. Munro’s term will expire June 19, 2024.
“ORDA supports some of our state’s most spectacular recreational venues, including Belleayre Mountain – a gem of the Central Catskills,” Seward said in the release, adding “ Diane’s professional background and work with community-based organizations more than qualifies her for this key post. As vice-chair of the Coalition for Belleayre Mountain, she understands how vital the mountain is to our regional economy along with the obstacles the facility faces. I am certain Diane will serve as a terrific steward for all of the ORDA facilities and will be especially effective in advocating for Belleayre Mountain.”
Munro is an educator with more than 20 years of experience in education. She has held positions as a teacher, principal and superintendent. Her work focuses on educational development, community-based and art organizations. Munro is the creator of the Mid-Hudson Catskill Council of School Superintendents, co-founder of Sidney Area Youth Advocate Program and a founding member of the Tri-Town Boys and Girls Club. She also serves on the Town of Roxbury Planning Board and board of directors of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County and is a member of the Delaware County and Central Catskills chambers of commerce.
ORDA was originally created by the State of New York to manage the facilities used during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games at Lake Placid. Today, ORDA operates Whiteface Mountain ski area in the Town of Wilmington; Gore Mountain ski area in North Creek; Belleayre Mountain in Highmount; as well as the Olympic Center, the Olympic Jumping Complex and Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid.
Bernadette Tiapo, SUNY Potsdam associate vice president and chief diversity officer since 2016, has been named SUNY Oneonta’s chief diversity officer. Her appointment will begin Sept. 1.
According to a media release, Tiapo also was SUNY Oneonta’s director of student multicultural affairs from 2008 to 2014.
Tiapo earned her doctorate degree in education and master’s degree in mass communication and public relations from North Dakota State University and her bachelor’s degree in English modern letters from the University of Yaounde in Cameroon.
She is a member of the St. Lawrence University Women Leadership Institute Networking Committee, advises the management team of the SeedGiveBack Charity Foundation and serves as a peer reviewer for National Association for Multicultural Education conference papers and presentations.
SUNY President Barbara Jean Morris stated in the release that Tiapo will help bring diversity and inclusion to the forefront of discussion, move the college toward its vision to become an exemplar residential community that provides relevant educational experiences in and outside of the classroom.
As further stated in the release, as chief diversity officer, Tiapo will lead the evolution, implementation and ongoing assessment of SUNY Oneonta’s strategic planning for diversity and inclusion.
Among her responsibilities will be advocacy for inclusive excellence as relevant to all academic fields, promotion of inclusive excellence in teaching and learning across the institution, and collaboration with senior administrators to develop the organizational infrastructure for equity, diversity and inclusion.
